Hey everyone 👋 Firstly, thank you so much Kevin (@kevin) for hunting us! We are super excited to launch Flexiple on Product Hunt! Four years ago, we set out to hunt the best tech talent in India and help them work with top tech startups. Tech talent from India has somehow earned a bad reputation (particularly in the West), thanks to platforms encouraging price undercutting through bidding and falsified claims on skills due to no authenticity checks. We resolved to change this perception by curating the top developers and designers from India. Our strategic presence in India gives us unparalleled access to the talent here. In consequence, we now have a 6-stage rigorous vetting process which helps us handpick the top 1% tech talent. All our freelancers are full-time (and not moonlighters), meaning they have taken up freelancing as a career and not just as a source of side income. We are constantly expanding to new geographies and in fact, now have top tech talent across Asia and Europe onboard. Our team strongly believes that remote working is the present and future of work. In line with this, one of our major initiatives is to build a vibrant community around remote working at remote.tools (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). In a nutshell, Flexiple offers: 1. Rigorously vetted developers and designers 2. Handpicked recommendations 3. 1-week risk-free trial period 4. Most affordable solution (vs. other premium tech talent networks) Here’s an exclusive Product Hunt offer: hire a freelance developer or designer on Flexiple by the end of November and we will offer you 20% discount as a token of thanks :) Would love to hear your thoughts or feedback. Cheers!
Congrats on the launch. How do you differ from Toptaal?
@colinwinhall Thanks Colin! Compared to Toptal, we are much easier on the pocket 😉Also, given we are a smaller team, we offer much better and personalised support, which has been one of the major problems for customers we have spoken to.
