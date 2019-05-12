Flex
Flexbox's are a pain to write, Flex makes it easy.
Flexbox's are cool, but a pain in the dairy air to write. Flex makes it easy. Generate CSS to quickly make grids, columns, just about whatever you could think of, all thanks to the wonders of Flexbox.
Jake HowellMaker@jake_howell1 · I make and program stuff online.
Hi y'all, here's something I threw together on my Sunday morning. Hope you enjoy!
Herman Starikov@hermanhasawish · Dev 𐄁 UI1.io Maker 𐄁 Toronto
This is a beautiful website, nicely done!
Ariel@ariel_jedrzejczak · Store Inc. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿✌️
Great thing, thanks. Only suggestion would be putting everything on one site. It's scrolling somehow badly sometimes.
