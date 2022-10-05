Products
Home
→
Product
→
Flatlogic Web App Generator
Ranked #9 for today
Flatlogic Web App Generator
Full-stack CRUD web apps in minutes
Visit
Upvote 21
30% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The fastest way to deliver production-ready web applications nowadays.
All you need to start development is here:
front-end
,
back-end
,
database
,
authentication
,
API
,
high-quality codebase
and
hosting
.
No need to set up everything yourself anymore!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Flatlogic LLC
About this launch
Flatlogic LLC
Web and Mobile Application Templates
32
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Flatlogic Web App Generator by
Flatlogic LLC
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Alexsandr Rubanau
,
Erik Kalmykov
,
Eugene Stepnov
and
Philip Daineka
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Flatlogic LLC
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on November 9th, 2018.
Upvotes
21
Comments
8
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#39
