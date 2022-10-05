Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Flatlogic LLC
See Flatlogic LLC’s 36 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flatlogic Web App Generator
Ranked #9 for today

Flatlogic Web App Generator

Full-stack CRUD web apps in minutes

Free Options
Embed
The fastest way to deliver production-ready web applications nowadays.
All you need to start development is here:﻿ front-end, back-end, database, authentication, API, high-quality codebase and hosting.
No need to set up everything yourself anymore!
Launched in Developer Tools, Tech by
Flatlogic LLC
Deepgram
Ad
Transcription with understanding, first 200 hours free
About this launch
Flatlogic LLCWeb and Mobile Application Templates
32reviews
25
followers
Flatlogic Web App Generator by
Flatlogic LLC
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Alexsandr Rubanau
,
Erik Kalmykov
,
Eugene Stepnov
and
Philip Daineka
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Flatlogic LLC
is rated 4.7/5 by 29 users. It first launched on November 9th, 2018.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#39