Flate
Flate
Introduce long term change and step out of bad habit loops.
iPhone
Productivity
+ 1
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Flate wants to provide a useful tool to come up with a system for helping committed users to establish long lasting change. The focus is on one habit at a time, build up confidence by starting smaller challenges and extend gradually.
Kersten Broich
Hey everyone, excited to share my new product with you. If you're interested, please give it a try and let me know what you think :)
