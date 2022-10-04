Products
Fizz

Your college's community

Free
Fizz is a private discussion and news feed for your school with a full suite of features such as direct messages, polls, and images. The privacy of your Fizz community is maintained through the requirement of a valid university email address.
Fizz
Fizz
Your college's community
Fizz
Fizz
Aaron O'Leary
Featured on October 5th, 2022.
Fizz
is not rated yet. This is Fizz's first launch.
