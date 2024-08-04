Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Fix My Speaker
Fix My Speaker
App to eject water from your phone's speaker
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
My Speaker provides speaker cleaning sound which helps to eject water from your phone's speakers for free! It works like blower that generates sound waves which causes the water and dust particles to be ejected.
Launched in
Accessories
Tech
by
Fix My Speaker
About this launch
Fix My Speaker
Speaker cleaner sound eject water from your phone's speaker
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Fix My Speaker by
Fix My Speaker
was hunted by
Jerrold
in
Accessories
,
Tech
. Made by
Jerrold
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
Fix My Speaker
is not rated yet. This is Fix My Speaker's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#32
Report