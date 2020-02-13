Fiverr Logo Maker
The first logo maker that is powered by actual designers
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews
Lior Albeck
Maker
Thanks @benln for the hunt 🤟🏾 I'm thrilled to finally share our new product with the Product Hunt community! In recent years, we've seen an increase in demand for logos available for immediate purchasing. While looking into it, we realized that fully automated products aren’t capable of competing with the creativity and uniqueness of human-made designs. With that in mind, we also saw the need to create a tool that would help top brand designers and studios productize their incredible, unused work. By combining human design capabilities, with automation and AI, we are now able to offer thousands of incredible logos, that are automatically personalized to fit your brand! Each logo in the Fiverr Logo Maker, was designed and uploaded by a hand-picked brand designer, and when a user wants to create a logo, we use AI to match and personalize the perfect logo for them. Any logo in the Fiverr Logo Maker can be edited before the purchase, and if you feel like you need help from a professional, you can always order a customization service from the designer of the logo, with just one click. We believe that AI and automation are here to enhance human productivity and creativity, not replace it. We'd love to hear your feedback, please check out the product, and let us know what you think!
Upvote (9)Share
I love how Fiverr is disrupting itself
Upvote (2)Share
Amazing! And - as everything Fiverr does - very user-friendly!
Upvote (2)Share
Great product! The future is here
UpvoteShare