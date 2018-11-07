Get inspired by projects made by Fiverr freelancers.
Use filters to discover projects by their category or style.
See something you like? Connect directly with the freelancer who made it.
Hunter
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Very cool! Looks like Pinterest for inspiring art and music content 😄
Ofer RozenstineMaker@ofer_rozenstine
@zelena Thanks for your feedback! That's definitely the intention 😃
Ofer RozenstineMaker@ofer_rozenstine
Hi everyone! Our world isn't missing inspirational websites, but how many websites like these you know that allows you to connect directly with the person who made the featured works, and order his services immediately? Fiverr Discover lets you do exactly that. It's a new inspirational hub, built by Fiverr, and composed entirely of works that were created by Fiverr freelancers. It's aim is to help freelancers and their potential customers get new, cool and innovative ideas for future projects. And when they see something they like - to get in touch with the freelancer behind the work and purchase their services, in a click. For those of you who don't already know Fiverr, it’s the world's largest digital marketplace for freelance services. Fiverr's audience is comprised of small business owners, entrepreneurs and anyone looking to purchase top quality digital services, with confidence. Your feedback is important to us! Please check Fiverr Discover out, and feel free to comment and submit any ideas for improvements you have. Thanks!
