Home
Product
Fittree
Fittree
Your workouts everywhere
Fittree is a platform to create and share workouts. Fitness influencers can curate exercises with video demonstrations into a workout and share them via a simple link, fittree.io/username
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
by
Fittree
About this launch
Fittree by
Fittree
was hunted by
Nonso Biose
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
. Made by
Nonso Biose
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Fittree
is not rated yet. This is Fittree's first launch.
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#128
