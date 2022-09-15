Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fittree

Fittree

Your workouts everywhere

Free
Fittree is a platform to create and share workouts. Fitness influencers can curate exercises with video demonstrations into a workout and share them via a simple link, fittree.io/username
Launched in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Social Media by
Fittree
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
FittreeYour workouts everywhere
0
reviews
2
followers
Fittree by
Fittree
was hunted by
Nonso Biose
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Social Media. Made by
Nonso Biose
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Fittree
is not rated yet. This is Fittree's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#128