First Words - Multilingual
First Words - Multilingual
Helps toddlers learn their first words in up to 4 languages
Customized picture books with up to 4 languages to help your child learn its first words. Combines realistic pictures, over 100 relevant words and engaging sounds. Making it the perfect multilingual book for parents and children to learn together.
Launched in
iPad
Languages
Kids & Parenting
by
About this launch
Helps toddlers learn their first words in up to 4 languages
0
reviews
54
followers
Follow for updates
First Words - Multilingual by
was hunted by
Armin Schöpf
in
iPad
,
Languages
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Armin Schöpf
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is First Words - Multilingua's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
5
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#239
