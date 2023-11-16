Products
First Words - Multilingual

Helps toddlers learn their first words in up to 4 languages

Free Options
Embed
Customized picture books with up to 4 languages to help your child learn its first words. Combines realistic pictures, over 100 relevant words and engaging sounds. Making it the perfect multilingual book for parents and children to learn together.
Launched in
iPad
Languages
Kids & Parenting
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
54
followers
First Words - Multilingual by
First Words - Multilingua
was hunted by
Armin Schöpf
in iPad, Languages, Kids & Parenting. Made by
Armin Schöpf
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
First Words - Multilingua
is not rated yet. This is First Words - Multilingua's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#239