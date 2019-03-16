First Tweets

This simple Website displays the first ever posted Tweets on Twitter (back then called twttr.com 😲).
When you scroll down, more and more tweets will load 🚀
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Fun idea, @anthemaker! Related: Check out #FirstTweet. It will surface the first tweet from a specific person.
AnMaker@anthemaker · 16 years old, student
I thought it's interesting what the first ever Tweets are, so I made this simple site! It was even featured on the Glitch Homepage on 08.03.2019 😄 Hope you enjoy it! ✌️
