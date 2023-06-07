Meet FireCMS 2.0🔥: An open-source CMS built on Firebase! Now with improved performance, customization, UI, collaboration & OpenAI integration. Perfect for devs & content creators, it offers easy integration, auto-CRUD, and a secure mobile-ready experience.
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Excited to present version 2.0 after 2 years of development!
Any feedback is more than welcome, from the installation experience, to UX, performance, ease of use, community, anything you can think of! ☺️"