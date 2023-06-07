Products
FireCMS 2.0

A CMS based on Firebase. The missing piece for your project!

Free
Meet FireCMS 2.0🔥: An open-source CMS built on Firebase! Now with improved performance, customization, UI, collaboration & OpenAI integration. Perfect for devs & content creators, it offers easy integration, auto-CRUD, and a secure mobile-ready experience.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
 by
FireCMS
"Excited to present version 2.0 after 2 years of development! Any feedback is more than welcome, from the installation experience, to UX, performance, ease of use, community, anything you can think of! ☺️"

FireCMS 2.0 by
was hunted by
Francesco Gatti
in Productivity, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Francesco Gatti
and
Marian Claudiu Moldovan
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
is rated 4.8/5 by 9 users. It first launched on May 31st, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-