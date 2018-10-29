Firebase Apps on Glitch

Tap into all the power of Google's Firebase platform instantly, using Glitch to build full-stack apps right in your browser, taking advantage of user authentication, crash reporting, notifications, Firebase Dynamic Links and more. Use it for free, and deploy to Firebase Hosting with just a click.
Around the web
How do I deploy my Glitch project to Firebase Hosting?Any project on Glitch with a firebase.json file will display the deploy to Firebase controls. To deploy to Firebase, click on the 'Deploy to Firebase' button shown at the top of the editor when viewing the firebase.json file. If you haven't already logged-in, you'll be asked to do
Glitch Help Center
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Gareth WilsonMaker@_gw · Working on Glitch
From day one, we’ve made sure you have complete code portability on Glitch. We don’t use any proprietary protocols or libraries, so you can download or export your project and it will just work elsewhere without requiring any changes. And with our new Firebase Hosting integration, we’ve taken that a step further. Let us know what you think!
Upvote Share·