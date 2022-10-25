Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
Ranked #16 for today
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
Don’t treat smart contracts like terms & conditions
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Introducing Fire - a Chrome extension that simulates Web3 transactions, showing you exactly what will go in and out of your wallet before you sign in your wallet.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Web3
by
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
Learn more
About this launch
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
Don’t treat smart contracts like terms & conditions.
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension by
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Jeff Krantz
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Web3
. Made by
Jeff Krantz
,
Josh Breite
and
Jordan Kong
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is Fire - Web3 Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#55
Report