FinTok.io
Ranked #5 for today
FinTok.io
Track portfolios of institutional investors
FinTok is an innovative platform that allows you to follow in the footsteps of the world's most successful investors. With FinTok, you can track the portfolios of legends like Warren Buffet and see exactly where the "smart money" is being invested.
Launched in
Investing
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
FinTok
About this launch
FinTok
Track portfolios of institutional investors.
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
FinTok.io by
FinTok
was hunted by
Dev Singh
in
Investing
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Dev Singh
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
FinTok
is not rated yet. This is FinTok's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#283
