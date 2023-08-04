Products
Finnt
Next-gen banking app for students
Students? Spend smarter with roommates, family or clubs. Get money savvy with Finnt AI Personal Banker. Save at 4% APY, earn daily rewards and 3% cash back. International students? open accounts without SSN and get free incoming international wires.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Banking
by
Finnt
About this launch
Finnt by
Finnt
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Banking
. Made by
Anji Ismail
and
Faouzi ELYAGOUBI
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Finnt
is not rated yet. This is Finnt's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
