Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Finnt
Finnt

Finnt

Next-gen banking app for students

Free
Embed
Students? Spend smarter with roommates, family or clubs. Get money savvy with Finnt AI Personal Banker. Save at 4% APY, earn daily rewards and 3% cash back. International students? open accounts without SSN and get free incoming international wires.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Banking
 by
Finnt
Fastgen
Ad
Low-code backend builder
About this launch
Finnt
FinntNext-gen banking app for students
0
reviews
5
followers
Finnt by
Finnt
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Banking. Made by
Anji Ismail
and
Faouzi ELYAGOUBI
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Finnt
is not rated yet. This is Finnt's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-