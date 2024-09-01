  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Fine
    See Fine’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Fine AI Coding Workflows

    Fine AI Coding Workflows

    AI workflows for streamlined software development lifecycle

    Free Options
    Fine Workflows allows you to automate repetitive, mundane dev tasks that AI can take over, freeing you up to work on high-level stuff. Catch errors, improve CI/CD and even review PRs.
    Launched in
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    GitHub
     by
    Fine
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Sentry
    Linear
    About this launch
    Fine
    FineAI Agents for Software Development
    20reviews
    741
    followers
    Fine AI Coding Workflows by
    Fine
    was hunted by
    Ben Lang
    in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Dror Wayne
    ,
    Haggai Hofland
    ,
    Jonathan Harel
    and
    Dan Leshem
    . Featured on September 10th, 2024.
    Fine
    is rated 5/5 by 20 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    68
    Vote chart
    Comments
    24
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -