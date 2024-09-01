Launches
Fine AI Coding Workflows
AI workflows for streamlined software development lifecycle
Fine Workflows allows you to automate repetitive, mundane dev tasks that AI can take over, freeing you up to work on high-level stuff. Catch errors, improve CI/CD and even review PRs.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Fine
AI Agents for Software Development
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Dror Wayne
Haggai Hofland
Jonathan Harel
Dan Leshem
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2024.
Upvotes
68
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
