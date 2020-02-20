FindMeGigs

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Xoel López Barata
Maker
Hi PH! Some months ago, I built a bot for myself that would find look for jobs and gigs I'd be interested in on Twitter, and email me every morning with all it had found the day before. It worked! It turned out that there are a lot of opportunities posted on Twitter everyday. And my bot let me find leads and gigs that I wouldn't have found otherwise. Now I've made it public, so that other freelancers and agencies can automate the [super boring] process of finding new clients. This is what some people that have tried have said: @mtimofiiv: I dont think anyone's done this well yet tbh, I'm excited about the product! @wullinkm: I definitely like the idea! Got an email this morning already, worked like a charm Just register with your email and a search query and you'll receive relevant leads every morning. This is still a WIP so there's plenty of room to improve, so all feedback is welcome :) Thanks!! 🙌
UpvoteShare