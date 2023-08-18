Products
Find your Flavor

Find your Flavor

A revolutionary flavor based search tool for spirits.

Better search results for various spirits categories by narrowing down your choices via a variety of flavor levers. Solves the problem of having an overwhelming choice of product with no clear way to sort by subjective variables.
Launched in
User Experience
 by
Find your Flavor
About this launch
was hunted by
Mayer Koenig
Featured on August 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Find your Flavor's first launch.
