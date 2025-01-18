Launches
finbar
finbar
your AI financial data analyst
Platform for financial analysts that eliminates manual data work. Automated data extraction for 1000s of companies. Update models in seconds with AI tooling. Used by several top-20 hedge funds.
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Finance
Garry Tan
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Finance
. Made by
Edward Huang, CFA
and
Robin Gan
. Featured on January 22nd, 2025.
