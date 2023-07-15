Products
Finbar
Finbar
Supercharged menu bar search for your Mac
Finbar allows you to have your very own command palette in every app on your Mac. With blazing–fast performance, fantastic fuzzy search and smart learning capabilities, it’s far superior to the Mac’s built–in menu bar search feature.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Finbar
"Finbar is in its early stages — I would love if you’d try it out and share your insights!"
The makers of Finbar
About this launch
Finbar
Supercharged Menu Bar Search for your Mac
Finbar by
Finbar
was hunted by
Roey Biran
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Roey Biran
. Featured on July 16th, 2023.
Finbar
is not rated yet. This is Finbar's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
