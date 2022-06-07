We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Finance for Founders

Startup finances 101, videos, templates & tools for free

📚 50+ modules 📽️ 40+ videos 📝 10+ templates 🛠 ️Tool & KPIs calculators 📅 Calendar of key dates 💼 Must do’s of corporate admin 👔 Setup early finance processes 💳 Ways to boost your finance stack 🔍 CFO advice on hiring 💰 Tax admin you can’t ignore
Launched in Productivity, Startup Books, Startup Lessons
Rebank
About this launch
Finance for Founders by
Rebank
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Startup Books, Startup Lessons. Made by
Juan Andrade
,
Simon White
,
Samir Moussa
and
Frank Silva
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Rebank
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on March 22nd, 2022.
