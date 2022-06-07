Sign in
Finance for Founders
Finance for Founders
Startup finances 101, videos, templates & tools for free
📚 50+ modules 📽️ 40+ videos 📝 10+ templates 🛠 ️Tool & KPIs calculators 📅 Calendar of key dates 💼 Must do’s of corporate admin 👔 Setup early finance processes 💳 Ways to boost your finance stack 🔍 CFO advice on hiring 💰 Tax admin you can’t ignore
About this launch
Finance for Founders by
Rebank
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Startup Books
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Juan Andrade
,
Simon White
,
Samir Moussa
and
Frank Silva
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Rebank
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on March 22nd, 2022.
