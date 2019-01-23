Filterize is a cloud service that acts as your personal Evernote assistant. Tell the software how you organize your notes or just let its Artificial Intelligence learn how to do it automatically. Filterize will then manage your notes in the background, eliminating repetitive tasks, avoiding errors and saving you time.
Pascal HeldMaker@pascal_held · 💚 automation for more leisure
Hi Makers & Hunter, I’m very excited about our launch here at Product Hunt. First of all, I would like to thank @chrismessina for hunting us! Tl;dr Filterize is a software tool that works together with Evernote to provide a superior user experience. === Problem === Evernote is a very popular note taking application. It is totally flexible in how you organize your notes. This is great, because it gives you the freedom you want. But, the larger your database, the more effort you have to invest in keeping it organized. Some people have even had to declare note-taking “bankruptcy” because they had neglected their housekeeping chores for so long that they could no longer find anything. The actions you have to perform in order to keep your data in order are extremely repetitive — every time you collect a new recipe, you have to tag it with Recipe or move it into your Recipes notebook. Ironically, it is precisely this kind of repetitive task that computers can do much better than humans. === Solution === This was our original insight which led us to develop a digital assistant for Evernote that we call Filterize. With Filterize, the user can define frequently occurring data management tasks, which the software can execute automatically in the background for them. ✅ Automation rules like IFTTT For Evernote ✅ Self-refreshing table of content notes to build your own dashboards ✅ 1-click templates - even for existing notes 🔥 During the last months, we developed an AI that can learn your behavior to suggest rules for your note filing. It’s currently in beta, but available for all of you. === Story === When I started using Evernote a put all my stuff there, documents, emails, and many more. Unfortunately, all the stuff was placed into de default notebook, where I have to care of them to put them into the right notebook and add appropriate tags. I’m a lazy computer scientist so I decided to write some code to do these boring tasks for me. That was the birth of Filterize a couple of years ago. During the last years we build a tool, that helps Evernote pro users to avoid repetitive tasks, avoid mistakes and save time. BTW, for all Product Hunters we have a special 25% discount for the first year premium.
