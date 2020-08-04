Filter Off
Video speed dating. Get to know the person, not the profile.
Zach Schleien
Hey Product Hunt👋! We’re excited for you all to check out Filter Off, the video speed dating! The app has been featured on The New York Times as well as the BBC. *WHY WE BUILT FILTER OFF* We grew tired of dating apps and the amount of time it took to swipe and finally meet other singles. We decided to build Filter Off to streamline the dating process making an efficient and authentic dating experience. *OUR FEATURES* With our latest version, you can join virtual public and private events. Our events have included Black Singles, Runner Lovers, LA Date Night, Jewish Singles, and many more. We also offer a free matchmaking service that sets you up on curated dates based on your preferences (age, gender interest, religion, ethnicity, and many more preferences to come). *WHAT’S TO COME* Here are a few features in the pipe: feature-rich gender based dating, additional preferences for matchmaker, in-app games, etc. We invite you to check us out and let us know what you think! -Zach & Bavitha
