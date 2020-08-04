  1. Home
Video speed dating. Get to know the person, not the profile.

#2 Product of the DayToday
Filter Off is a video speed dating app that offers location and interest-based virtual speed dating events and a matchmaker service that connects singles on curated virtual dates. Available on iOS and Android. We’re here to answer any of your questions!
Virtual Dating Is the New Normal. Will It Work?Some New Yorkers are moving beyond the swipe to venture into flirtatious panel discussions and speed dating sessions. Just as the coronavirus outbreak was reaching New York City, Beckett Mufson, a 27-year-old advertising executive, was ramping up his dating life after healing from a long-term relationship that had ended.
I Went Zoom Speed Dating, So You Don't Have ToOn a Saturday night, after another riveting week of walking around my living room and failed attempts at making cold brew, I turned off The Sopranos, put on a fresh pair of sweatpants, and got ready for a date. Actually, I got ready for 23 dates - all at the same time.
Filter Off enables virtual speed dating for locked-down singlesYou can go on blind dates, but there is no accounting for chemistry. This, Zach Schleien knows. He recalls how occasionally before an offline date, he would ask potential partners to hop onto a video-chat with him to see if a real-life date was a possibility.
'Filter Off' Offers Unique Approach To Dating Amid a PandemicDating amid the pandemic has presented a unique challenge for those looking for a significant other. Most dating apps offer you a chance to connect with potential romantic partners via text, but a new app called Filter Off is taking a much more 'forward facing' approach.
Zach Schleien
Maker
Hey Product Hunt👋! We’re excited for you all to check out Filter Off, the video speed dating! The app has been featured on The New York Times as well as the BBC. *WHY WE BUILT FILTER OFF* We grew tired of dating apps and the amount of time it took to swipe and finally meet other singles. We decided to build Filter Off to streamline the dating process making an efficient and authentic dating experience. *OUR FEATURES* With our latest version, you can join virtual public and private events. Our events have included Black Singles, Runner Lovers, LA Date Night, Jewish Singles, and many more. We also offer a free matchmaking service that sets you up on curated dates based on your preferences (age, gender interest, religion, ethnicity, and many more preferences to come). *WHAT’S TO COME* Here are a few features in the pipe: feature-rich gender based dating, additional preferences for matchmaker, in-app games, etc. We invite you to check us out and let us know what you think! -Zach & Bavitha
