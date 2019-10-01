Discussion
Charli Marie
Wow! How on earth does this work? Going to try it out on my recent video!
@charliprangley Charli! Thanks for checking it out. Super excited you are trying this! Pretty straightforward (I hope). Just switches out that thumb/title over and over throughout the day measuring views you're getting. Statistically figures out if one seems better and then commits to that version if it finds a winner. I'd love your feedback! You are exactly who I made this for. So please, any and all feedback welcome. You know how to find me already :) But just in case: nate.kontny@gmail.com.
Given how important it is to have a great thumbnail and title for your YouTube video, it's surprising there weren't some easier and better ways to test them. So we built one ourselves. Over a year ago! Unfortunately, I (Nate) never launched it. I got caught in a classic founder trap. I wanted more features which led to more rabbit holes and I never launched the useful thing we already had. So I took it off the shelf, added some launch polish and it's finally ready and handy. Those other features are on their way :) We're here if you have any questions?
Hilariously, what I thought I had licked: Google Reviewing the App to make the scary Login page go away hasn't happened correctly yet. Sorry y'all if that pushes you away from trying the app. Hopefully it doesn't. Working now to get that fixed.
