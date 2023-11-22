Products
Film Paws
Film Paws
No more barking during movies
Companion app that warns you before a sound happens in a movie that will upset your dog (barking, doorbells, etc)
Launched in
Dogs
Movies
by
Film Paws
About this launch
Film Paws
No more barking during movies!
0
reviews
14
followers
Film Paws by
Film Paws
was hunted by
Allan McLelland
in
Dogs
,
Movies
. Made by
Allan McLelland
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
Film Paws
is not rated yet. This is Film Paws's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
