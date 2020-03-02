Discussion
RickRos
Maker
We started in 2017 with LegalThings, a contract management software for end clients. After a few years, more developers asked us if they could only use our document engine (LegalDocx). This is why we improved our product and launched fillthedoc, the ultimate developer tool for document automation. We have multiple clients using our tool (Deloitte, OSRE, Dapple) and collaborate with low code platforms or integrators (WEM, PragmatiQ). From today we are officially live with our new UI. We look forward to help you with digitizing your documents and please provide us with feedback to improve fillthedoc!
