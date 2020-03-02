  1. Home
Document engine and automation for professionals

fillthedoc is a tool which enables you to digitize documents in your own application. You can re-use the data from multiple systems into one or more documents. Easy to integrate and you can use it for the most complex documents. Try it out for free.
We started in 2017 with LegalThings, a contract management software for end clients. After a few years, more developers asked us if they could only use our document engine (LegalDocx). This is why we improved our product and launched fillthedoc, the ultimate developer tool for document automation. We have multiple clients using our tool (Deloitte, OSRE, Dapple) and collaborate with low code platforms or integrators (WEM, PragmatiQ). From today we are officially live with our new UI. We look forward to help you with digitizing your documents and please provide us with feedback to improve fillthedoc!
