Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Fill Genius
Fill Genius
Automate Form Filling in Seconds with AI
Visit
Upvote 23
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
FillGenius is a Chrome extension that leverages AI to auto-fill forms with just one-time data input. Ideal for repetitive form filling tasks like directory submissions, product listings, pitch decks, and job applications.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fill Genius
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Fill Genius
Automate Form Filling in Seconds with AI
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Fill Genius by
Fill Genius
was hunted by
Lionel Lakson
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lionel Lakson
. Featured on October 27th, 2024.
Fill Genius
is not rated yet. This is Fill Genius's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report