Fill Genius

    FillGenius is a Chrome extension that leverages AI to auto-fill forms with just one-time data input. Ideal for repetitive form filling tasks like directory submissions, product listings, pitch decks, and job applications.
    Formix AI
    Fill A Form AI
    Automate Form Filling in Seconds with AI
    was hunted by
    Lionel Lakson
    Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by Lionel Lakson
    Lionel Lakson
    . Featured on October 27th, 2024.
