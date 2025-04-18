Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FileTract
FileTract
AI Data and transaction extraction software with auto-assign
Visit
Upvote 59
B2B software for data extraction from bilss and invoices, utilizing AI and sorting it automatically towards folders of your own choice.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Fintech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FileTract
AI Data and transaction extraction software with auto-assign
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
FileTract by
FileTract
was hunted by
Ján Harmady
in
Fintech
. Made by
Ján Harmady
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
FileTract
is not rated yet. This is FileTract's first launch.