Efficiently organize files on macOS
FileFillet helps you to copy or move files to your favorite folders. Keep the overview by not having to open new Finder windows anymore.
FileFillet
Stephan Arenswald
Stephan Arenswald
Featured on May 3rd, 2025.
FileFillet
