Home
Product
FileFillet
Efficiently organize files on macOS
FileFillet helps you to copy or move files to your favorite folders. Keep the overview by not having to open new Finder windows anymore.
Mac
Productivity
About this launch
Efficiently organize files on macOS
FileFillet by
Stephan Arenswald
Mac
Productivity
Stephan Arenswald
. Featured on May 3rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is FileFillet's first launch.