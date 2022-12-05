Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fiinance
Fiinance
Track your monthly subscriptions and expenses
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fiinance helps you easily track and manage your monthly subscriptions and expenses. — Available on the App Store. In English, French and Spanish. 100% free.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Finance
by
Fiinance
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Fiinance
Track your monthly subscriptions and expenses
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Fiinance by
Fiinance
was hunted by
Alexandre Naud
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Finance
. Made by
Alexandre Naud
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Fiinance
is not rated yet. This is Fiinance's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#47
Report