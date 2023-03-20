Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Figr
Figr
Figr

Real-world inspiration meets editable UI

Design like a pro with figr.design! Get tailored recommendations, browse through popular products, and get customizable UI designs in Figma.
Launched March 31st, 2023 in Design Tools, User Experience, Design resources
Figr: Design Process Simplified
About this launch
Figr by
was hunted by
Moksh Garg
in Design Tools, User Experience, Design resources. Made by
Rajarshi Bashyas
,
Moksh Garg
,
Chirag Singla
and
Durgesh Nandini
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Figr: Design Process Simplified's first launch.
Upvotes
143
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#65