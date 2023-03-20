Products
Home
Product
Figr
Ranked #3 for today
Figr
Real-world inspiration meets editable UI
Design like a pro with figr.design! Get tailored recommendations, browse through popular products, and get customizable UI designs in Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Design resources
by
Figr: Design Process Simplified
About this launch
Figr: Design Process Simplified
Real-world inspiration meets editable UI
Figr by
Figr: Design Process Simplified
was hunted by
Moksh Garg
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Design resources
. Made by
Rajarshi Bashyas
,
Moksh Garg
,
Chirag Singla
and
Durgesh Nandini
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
Figr: Design Process Simplified
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Figr: Design Process Simplified's first launch.
Upvotes
143
Comments
30
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#65
