Home
→
Product
→
Figma to Shopify with Instant
Figma to Shopify with Instant
Copy and paste any Figma frame and export to Shopify
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build responsive Shopify pages and sections 10X faster with the Figma to Shopify plugin by Instant. Copy and paste any Figma frame to Instant and publish to your Shopify store in seconds without code.
Launched in
Website Builder
E-Commerce
No-Code
by
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
About this launch
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
Build serious Shopify pages. All-visual, no-code.
4
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Figma to Shopify with Instant by
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
was hunted by
Sam van Hees
in
Website Builder
,
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
. Made by
Sam van Hees
,
Coen van Hees
and
Doeke Leeuwis
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Instant - Shopify Page Builder's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
