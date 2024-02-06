Products
Figma to Shopify with Instant

Figma to Shopify with Instant

Copy and paste any Figma frame and export to Shopify

Build responsive Shopify pages and sections 10X faster with the Figma to Shopify plugin by Instant. Copy and paste any Figma frame to Instant and publish to your Shopify store in seconds without code.
Website Builder
E-Commerce
No-Code
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
Instant - Shopify Page Builder - Build serious Shopify pages. All-visual, no-code.
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
Sam van Hees
Sam van Hees
Coen van Hees
Doeke Leeuwis
Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Instant - Shopify Page Builder
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. This is Instant - Shopify Page Builder's first launch.
