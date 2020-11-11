discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jaer Pollux
Maker
Since starting Sketch Manager, we’ve helped thousands of designers to speed up their daily workflow. In the meantime, the design landscape has changed. So, after many requests, we’re excited to add Figma Manager plugin to the family. The easiest way to organize your components and styles. No more hassle with long and component names, or renaming tons of text styles because you misspelled a folder name. Organize your: ✅ Components ✅ Text Styles ✅ Color Styles ✅ Effect Styles Give it a try and let me know what you think about it!
Share
I loved this app on Sketch, and I'm pleased it's now available on Figma as well. But, to be honest with you, I'm not happy at all about the subscription model. I understand why you're doing that, and I think you deserve all the money of this world... but this is not a service; also, it's an app that I will probably use once a month. I would love you could reconsider your price model. Maybe go for a subscription for teams (companies add as an expense at that's it) and leave a one-off license for a single designer + paid upgrades when you release them. I bought all your previous software, and I'll buy this one too... but I don't need another subscription in my life. Thanks for your hard work!
Wow, will be trying it out soon! My Figma definitely needs some organizing)