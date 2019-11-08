Log InSign up
Figma Logo Creator

Prebuilt logo collections & craft from shapes in Figma

#1 Product of the DayToday
Looking for the logo inspiration for your next awesome project on Figma so no need to go out and roam here and there for getting logos or inspiration we got you right here in Figma. Serve you Prebuild collections of logo and select the best logo or craft one.
Discussion
15 Reviews4.7/5
jemishna li
jemishna li
Kudos Guys🔥 👍
dobila alex
dobila alex
Perfect start also add more shapes on next update👍
Sukhpal Saini
Sukhpal Saini
I like the idea of a Logo Creator in Figma, but I'm not completely convinced this product can create unique enough logos. The sizes of the elements are all different so it's difficult to combine them. Heavily defined shapes don't leave a lot of room for creativity. I feel the shapes need to be generic enough so they can be combined to make a unique look. The colors need to be editable from within the UI as well. I'm sure with the right feedback it'll get better.
Manthankumar Satani
Manthankumar Satani
Maker
@sukhpal_saini1 thanks for the feedback we definitely considering this, infect we are working on shapes that can be combined to make logos.
