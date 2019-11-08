Figma Logo Creator
Prebuilt logo collections & craft from shapes in Figma
I like the idea of a Logo Creator in Figma, but I'm not completely convinced this product can create unique enough logos. The sizes of the elements are all different so it's difficult to combine them. Heavily defined shapes don't leave a lot of room for creativity. I feel the shapes need to be generic enough so they can be combined to make a unique look. The colors need to be editable from within the UI as well. I'm sure with the right feedback it'll get better.
@sukhpal_saini1 thanks for the feedback we definitely considering this, infect we are working on shapes that can be combined to make logos.