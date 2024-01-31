Products
Home
→
Product
→
Figma Icons
Figma Icons
Generate React icon libraries directly from Figma
Export icons directly from Figma frames into your React project with our tool, streamlining your design-to-code process for faster, consistent development.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Icons
by
Figma Icons
About this launch
Figma Icons
Generate React Icon Libraries Directly from Figma
0
reviews
14
followers
Figma Icons by
Figma Icons
was hunted by
Sebastian
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Icons
. Made by
Sebastian
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Figma Icons
is not rated yet. This is Figma Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
