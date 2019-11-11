Figma Color Search
Search for anything, find a color.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Joel Califa
Maker
Hey Hunters! Please enjoy my first Figma plugin 😊🎉 You can use it to search for almost any keyword, find relevant colors, and use them in your projects. I think it's a bit different from what's out there and I think it could be useful for inspiration in early design phases. It's based on something similar I built about 6 years ago to teach design students how to work with APIs. I got back to building tools recently and figured it might actually be useful. I hope it is!
