Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Figma Color Search

Figma Color Search

Search for anything, find a color.

#5 Product of the DayToday
Color Search gives you up to 5 colors for literally any search query.
Choose your favorite and add it to your local styles in seconds!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Joel Califa
Joel Califa
Maker
Hey Hunters! Please enjoy my first Figma plugin 😊🎉 You can use it to search for almost any keyword, find relevant colors, and use them in your projects. I think it's a bit different from what's out there and I think it could be useful for inspiration in early design phases. It's based on something similar I built about 6 years ago to teach design students how to work with APIs. I got back to building tools recently and figured it might actually be useful. I hope it is!
Upvote (2)Share