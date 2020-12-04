discussion
Hey Hunters and Makers! Just after I recovered from corona, I decided to launch this initiative because I experienced many challenges getting the help that I needed as the information is completely fragmented across many different channels. I wrote about all the problems that I faced and a team of 1500+ volunteers from 70+ countries, decided to join the cause and have contributed 50k+ hours to the creation of the online platform. We managed to attract donations in the form of software credits, subscriptions, and additional resources from 40+ organizations with an estimated value of over $1m. Ultimately, the goal is to extend the platform’s capabilities to not only help tackle humanitarian crises by connecting those in need of help or any resources to those who can provide it. but also empower communities by enabling them to pool money together, manage resources and make decisions collectively. We'd love to answer any questions you've got! P.S. Mobile apps, chatbots and more languages will be coming VERY soon.
@aanalbhagat absolutely! The "marketplace" that connects community needs and resources is currently uncharted, ill-defined and inefficient, leading to unnecessary human suffering 😔 And our goal is to help individuals and organisations to efficiently find, match and exchange help, support and resources 🙏
Hola Product Hunters and Makers! 👋 We are super excited to launch here! The community of volunteers from all around the 🌍 have been putting time and efforts to make this happen and help communities to self-organize having a necessary set of functionality in one platform! FightPandemics have already received so much positive support from our partners and volunteers without even raising a single dollar in the capital. This is evidence there is a strong belief in our cause and community support for FightPandemics’ mission. If we unite resources we can solve many of our world problems. #StrongerTogether 💪❤️
I believe this platform has a potential to reach many people across globally and empowers individuals and communities to match and interact with each other, a unified solution to find resources needed.