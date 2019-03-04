Log InSign up
Fifty One

Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Awesome project. How are you measuring the "influence" of those included in curating the feed, @camillebesse?
@rrhoover Thank you Ryan ! If you are in the people list (https://fifty.one/people), your points are calculated by the influence you have on others people from the list. Then, if for example you have 229 Points, and you follow on Twitter a project listed on fifty.one, you'll give 229 Points to the project.
Hello Hunters ✌️ In this new Web3 paradigm, it's pretty hard to discover & trust new projects and people. So, I made this directory with a special ranking based on influence on Twitter : 1. People points (https://fifty.one/people) are calculated according to the influence they have on others influential crypto people. 2. Projects points (https://fifty.one/) are the sum of people points (1.) who follow the projet on Twitter. More details here : https://medium.com/p/2e3846538179 Hope it helps !
