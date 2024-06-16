Launches
Fidgetable
Fidgetable
A simple, elegant fidget app that's 100% free
Fidgetable is an app that gets to the heart of fidgeting. It's clean, pretty, no-nonsense, customizable, and actually free!
Launched in
Meditation
Games
Apple
by
Fidgetable
Fireberry
About this launch
Fidgetable by
Fidgetable
was hunted by
Camdan Mead
in
Meditation
,
Games
,
Apple
. Made by
Camdan Mead
. Featured on June 17th, 2024.
Fidgetable
is not rated yet. This is Fidgetable's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
