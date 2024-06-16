Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fidgetable
Fidgetable

Fidgetable

A simple, elegant fidget app that's 100% free

Free
Fidgetable is an app that gets to the heart of fidgeting. It's clean, pretty, no-nonsense, customizable, and actually free!
Launched in
Meditation
Games
Apple
 by
Fidgetable
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Swift
About this launch
Fidgetable
FidgetableA simple, elegant fidget app that's 100% free
0
reviews
28
followers
Fidgetable by
Fidgetable
was hunted by
Camdan Mead
in Meditation, Games, Apple. Made by
Camdan Mead
. Featured on June 17th, 2024.
Fidgetable
is not rated yet. This is Fidgetable's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-