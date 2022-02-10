Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Fictional
Fictional
A friendly & quirky typeface with a cartoonesque character
🏷 Free Options
Typography
+ 2
Fictional is a friendly & quirky typeface with a cartoonesque character. It comes in five weights and is also available as a variable font. Fictional makes your branding, interfaces and printed matter more friendly and more fun!
🎁 30% off
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago