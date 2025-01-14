Launches
Fey 2.0
Fey 2.0
Make better investments
Visit
Fey is a powerful, ad-free market research tool with real-time market data, smart watchlists, AI-driven insights, and advanced screening. It's beautifully designed for anyone seeking affordability and simplicity without compromise.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
SaaS
•
Design
5 out of 5.0
Fey 2.0 by
Fey
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Design
. Made by
Thiago Costa
,
Dennis Brotzky
and
Thomas
. Featured on January 21st, 2025.
Fey
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on January 13th, 2021.