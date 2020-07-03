Discussion
Angie
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm excited to share Femwyse with you. I have been working with different startups and entrepreneurs the last few years and thought it would be a good idea to have a website where women with startups can be featured to get more visibility. I usually connect entrepreneurs I know when necessary and got to know more women who like to expand their business. Femwyse is still in beta/MVP stage but will expand to connecting with investors who want to diversify their portfolios. I would like to thank the Woman Make and the Startup study group communities for the help and suggestions.
Thank you for featuring Expertalk by Femwyse. Such king of support is very important for every early-stage startup.
