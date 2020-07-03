  1. Home
Femwyse

Featuring female founded businesses

Femwyse features women like you who are starting out and want to grow their business. If you are looking for female-founded startups, Femwyse is the place to start.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Angie
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm excited to share Femwyse with you. I have been working with different startups and entrepreneurs the last few years and thought it would be a good idea to have a website where women with startups can be featured to get more visibility. I usually connect entrepreneurs I know when necessary and got to know more women who like to expand their business. Femwyse is still in beta/MVP stage but will expand to connecting with investors who want to diversify their portfolios. I would like to thank the Woman Make and the Startup study group communities for the help and suggestions.
Anastasia Karpinska
Thank you for featuring Expertalk by Femwyse. Such king of support is very important for every early-stage startup.
Santhia
Very interesting product, good job Angie
