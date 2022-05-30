Products
Felt
Felt
The best way to make maps on the internet
Create beautiful, easy to use maps right in your browser.
Felt enables anyone to make a map they love, bring it to life with world-class data, and share it with the world with just a URL.
Launched in
Maps
,
Graphics & Design
,
Data Visualization
by
tripFELT
About this launch
Felt by
tripFELT
was hunted by
Loren Baxter
in
Maps
,
Graphics & Design
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Loren Baxter
,
Sam Hashemi
,
Can Duruk
,
Giles Van Gruisen
and
Michal Migurski
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
tripFELT
is not rated yet0. It first launched on August 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#11
