Aydin Mirzaee
Maker
A special thank you to @hnshah for hunting us today 🎉 Hiten, you hunted us when Fellow originally launched last year and it means a lot to us to have you support our v2.0 launch today 🙏 What a year it's been! 🎢 The world has changed and employees everywhere are meeting more - not less. In this world of remote work, we think there is a lot to do to help transform meetings into productive working sessions. We want to help make every meeting worth showing up to 👌 We are so excited to share with you some of the new additions to Fellow in v2.0: 1) Brand new Desktop App 2) External Attendees / Guest Users! 2) Guidance (programmatically suggest what employees should talk about in their 1on1s) 3) Action Items v2.0 (mark as won't do, copy-to functionality, new action-items tab) 4) Live Presence Indicators 5) Export to Google Docs 6) Zoom + Google Meet Integrations 7) Asana, JIRA and Zapier Integrations 8) Infinite Scroll Calendar View 9) Starred Streams 10) Unread indicators + Advanced Notifications 11) Shared Streams and more! For those of you haven't used Fellow before, we help you manage all your meetings in one place - from 1on1s, to team-meetings to cross-functional project meetings and more. We also help with other common team endeavours like exchanging feedback and setting goals. We've got a great fee plan so please check it out and let us know what you think! Finally, we have our LIVE Fellow 2.0 Launch taking place at 1pm EST today (Aug 12th). We'd love to have you attend and see what we've been up to in the last year: https://fellow.app/live/fellow-v2/ Thanks again to all of the Product Hunt Community, our customers, users and the incredibly talented team that we have the privilege of working with 🙏
Maker
Thank you, @hnshah, for the hunt! @aydin_mirzaee -- I’m so excited that Fellow 2.0 is here and I can’t wait to share the new features, and the way that Fellow has reimagined meetings, with our community later today. 🎉 Today, we’re not only releasing a number of new features and integrations, but we’re also introducing a new framework for meetings. This framework makes every meeting worth showing up to and will save hours in lost productivity (and ensure that the folks at your meeting weren’t wishing that the meeting was an email!) Our team will be showcasing the framework, features, and integrations that make Fellow 2.0 the perfect meeting productivity app to add to your meeting stack later today at 1pm ET: https://fellow.app/live/fellow-v2/. Join us live and thank you SO much for your support today on the Product Hunt launch! 🙏
