Imagine a future where you can tap into the wonders of biology right from your home. The world's most complete desktop biolab is live on Kickstarter! For only $699, get everything you need to discover and invent with biology.
At-Home Biology Research Devices : Feles OneFeles One - Performing biological research from home is no easy feat and has been traditionally reserved for the lab, so the 'Feles One' desktop bi...
Feles One Complete Desktop Biolab brings discovery to your homeDiscover, interact, and invent with biology in a whole new way with the Feles One Complete Desktop Biolab. Sitting right on your desk, this system has loads of useful applications, letting you experiment with biology right at home.
Feles One Provides Users with a Desktop BiolabFeles One Provides Users with a Desktop Biolab Tom Spendlove posted on May 11, 2019 | When Yixiao Jiang and John Min began to study biology they realized that ideas for experiments were many, but the ability to perform those experiments was often limited.
Feles, the new desktop bio lab receives an amazing response on its crowdfunding campaign on KickstarterMay 10, 2019 (AB Digital via COMTEX) -- Feles, is the revolutionary new desktop bio lab that is leading the biotech revolution by providing anyone a way to know more and experiment with biology, right at the convenience of their homes.
How a Software Founder Built the Chemistry Set of CRISPR-Era Biotech - Core77Two years ago, Yixiao Jiang moved to Boston to learn everything she could about biotech. Now, she and cofounder John Min are launching Feles (pronounced "fee-les") One, a set of common biotech tools in a radically more user-friendly configuration.
John MinMaker@john_min1
I am a cofounder of Feles and a core member of the team who designed, tested, and finally created the Feles One prototype. Now, we're ready to mass produce our product and offer it to the world to invite everyone to join us in discovering and learning biology! Come check out our campaign!
