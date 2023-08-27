Products
Home
→
Product
→
Feedful
Feedful
Tweet deck styled newsreader - Reddit, PH, Github, YT
Visit
Upvote 43
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Feedful is a tweetdeck styled news reader. You can add columns for respective publications. Feedful currently supports Producthunt, Hackernews, Github trending, Reddit, Youtube, Dribbble. RSS, Google news and others WIP
Launched in
Web App
by
Feedful
About this launch
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Feedful by
Feedful
was hunted by
Mohd Danish
in
Web App
. Made by
Fayaz Ahmed
. Featured on August 27th, 2023.
Feedful
is not rated yet. This is Feedful's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
