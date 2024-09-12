Launches
This is the latest launch from Feedboard
See Feedboard’s previous launch →
Feedboard
Feedboard
Your Favourite Feeds In One
Feedboad is a dashboard for your internet feed like Reddit, ProductHunt, Indie Hackers, Hacker News and more
Launched in
Productivity
News
Tech
by
Feedboard
Feedboard
You internet dashboard, Tweet deck style
Feedboard by
Feedboard
was hunted by
Fabio Monzani
in
Productivity
,
News
,
Tech
. Made by
Fabio Monzani
and
Arian Adeli
. Featured on October 1st, 2024.
Feedboard
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 7th, 2023.
