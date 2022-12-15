Products
Home
Product
Feedbakk.io
Feedbakk.io
Get feedback, make it a conversation
Feedbakk.io is a tool for collecting user feedback, feature requests, and turning then into a conversation. Try it today and start building better products with the help of your users!
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
Tech
by
Feedbakk.io
About this launch
Feedbakk.io
Get feedback. Make it a conversation
Feedbakk.io by
Feedbakk.io
was hunted by
Ignas
in
User Experience
Customer Communication
Tech
. Made by
Ignas
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Feedbakk.io
is not rated yet. This is Feedbakk.io's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#196
