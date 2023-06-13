Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
FeedbackHQ
FeedbackHQ
Your Notion feedback tool
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Experience seamless customer feedback management with FeedbackHQ integrated into Notion. Get push, email, and in-app notifications. Easily add feedback, identify users, attach screenshots, and streamline debugging. Try FeedbackHQ today!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Notion
by
FeedbackHQ
GPTGO
Ad
Free ChatGPT and Search Engine
About this launch
FeedbackHQ
Your notion Feedback Tool
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
FeedbackHQ by
FeedbackHQ
was hunted by
Ronje Dawkins
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Notion
. Made by
Ronje Dawkins
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
FeedbackHQ
is not rated yet. This is FeedbackHQ's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report